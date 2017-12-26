 

WWE News: Enzo Amore & Nia Jax Can’t Catch a Break on Raw, NBA Player Giannis Antetokounmpo Attends Raw, WWE Superstars Celebrate Christmas

December 26, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– The Enzo Amore & Nia Jax angle continued on last night’s WWE Raw. During their segment, the two almost kissed under the mistletoe but Alexa Bliss interrupted, as the couple just can’t find any alone time…

– NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was in attendance at last night’s WWE Raw. Here is a fallout video with him…

– Here are some images of some WWE stars celebrating Christmas…

