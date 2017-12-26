WWE News: Enzo Amore & Nia Jax Can’t Catch a Break on Raw, NBA Player Giannis Antetokounmpo Attends Raw, WWE Superstars Celebrate Christmas

– The Enzo Amore & Nia Jax angle continued on last night’s WWE Raw. During their segment, the two almost kissed under the mistletoe but Alexa Bliss interrupted, as the couple just can’t find any alone time…

– NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was in attendance at last night’s WWE Raw. Here is a fallout video with him…

– Here are some images of some WWE stars celebrating Christmas…

Merry Christmas from Afghanistan. In 3 months I will be a father to a baby girl and I love knowing that selfless people are out there fighting for us so we have the freedom to live the life we chose. THANK YOU TROOPS and @marysemizanin I love u, miss u & will be home shortly. pic.twitter.com/hk9Tr3nLJU — The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 25, 2017

#HappyBirthday to the greatest human being on the planet @RusevBUL !Thank you for bringing us joy & that #RusevDay is now everyday !!! #MerryRusevDay 🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/XhgABMnkr3 — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) December 25, 2017

To celebrate the generous spirit of Christmas, I am matching every dollar donated to https://t.co/gvJde51MvN today, up to 5k. Every dollar goes to funding our mobile clinic in Syria. Please share, retweet & spread the love today! A Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays to all! — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas to EVERYBODY!! From the killings family! pic.twitter.com/md339w83HL — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) December 25, 2017

If you’re not annoying, Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/78UNFd0eEO — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 25, 2017

Still the best Christmas card @WWE ever sent out. 😀 Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to each and every one of you. pic.twitter.com/kZGtkO4S3m — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) December 23, 2017

My parents surprised me with a lot of @WWE action figures for Christmas as a child. This year I got to surprise THEM with a @WWE action figure.. of their son. My first official figure before it hits stores.. Thank you for this moment, @BillMiekina! You rule. @Mattel @RingsideC pic.twitter.com/zIfIo1KR5k — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 26, 2017

Happy Holidays!

Got to spend my Christmas with these amazing monsters! 🎄😁🎄 pic.twitter.com/gwfrydde82 — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) December 26, 2017

Christmas Eve & feeling jolly 😂 Can’t wait to wake up and see my nephew’s open Santa’s presents! Can’t wait to spend the day with my family in this beautiful country! 🎅🤶🎄🎁🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/RLHaFAw9wy — Peyton Royce (@WWEPeytonRoyce) December 24, 2017

Here’s my cat ‘drinking’ catnip tea, this is all you guys are getting for Christmas from me. pic.twitter.com/5Nm8AUiYsh — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) December 25, 2017