WWE News: More on Enzo Amore Being Pulled From Mixed Match Challenge, New Preview Info For Tonight’s Best of NXT Special, Speculation on The Club Sticking Together

Enzo Amore replaced in WWE Mixed Match Challenge due to illness According to a Tweet from Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore will no longer be competing in WWE Mixed Match Challenge after being hospitalized with the flu. The announcement from Raw’s General Manager comes just one day before he and SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan reveal which male and female Superstars will be teaming together in the upcoming WWE Mixed Match Challenge, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 10 ET/7 PT on Facebook Watch.

– Here is the latest preview info on tonight’s 2-hour best of NXT special…

In perhaps the most heartwarming feel-good story of 2017, Johnny Gargano went from down and out to sitting in the catbird seat following his incredible Cinderella run in the tournament to decide NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas’ next opponent. Now that Johnny Wrestling is officially slated for his long-awaited title opportunity at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia, the NXT Universe will get its first chance to hear directly from both the challenger and champion tonight in exclusive sit-down interviews. What’s Gargano’s mindset heading into the biggest match of his career, and how are the ever-confident El Idolo and Zelina Vega preparing for the beloved Superstar’s challenge? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on the award-winning WWE Network.

– There have been several posts from Finn Balor, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and other WWE affiliated accounts, hyping Monday’s teaming up of the Club. WWE posted the following on Instagram, and there is speculation that the Club will stay together going forward…