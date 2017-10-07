WWE News: Enzo Amore Shares College Football Throwback Photo, Fan Poll on Title Changes for Hell in a Cell

– WWE cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore shared a new throwback photo on his Instagram, showing him in his college football days. You can check out Enzo’s throwback photo below.

#College A post shared by Enzo Amore (@real1) on Oct 6, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

– WWE has a new fan poll up asking, “Which championship is most likely to change hands at WWE Hell in a Cell?” Fans voted 52 percent for the WWE Championship changing hands, 27 percent for the SmackDown’s Women’s Championship changing hands, 12 percent for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship changing hands, and nine percent for the United States Championship. Hell in a Cell is set for later this Sunday (October 8).

– WWE released a WWE Network clip, showing some footage of Asuka’s NXT debut against Dana Brooke. You can check out the highlight clip below.