– WWE released a new clip for tonight’s WWE LFG, featuring an appearance by Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff:
Credited as the mastermind of the iconic New World Order, Eric Bischoff steps into the Performance Center with the task of creating impactful new factions. Watch WWE LFG tonight at 8/7C on A&E on WWE Superstar Sunday.
– A new preview clip for tonight’s WWE Rivals showcased Shawn Michaels and Triple H taking over the business:
Triple H and Shawn Michaels fulfill D-Generation X’s mission to take over the business, joining forces to help today’s Superstars and produce captivating WWE programming. Watch WWE Rivals featuring Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels tonight at 9:30/8:30C on A&E Superstar Sunday.
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 30 Most Villainous Turns:
