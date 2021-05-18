WWE News: Eric Bischoff Documentary Added To WWE On Peacock, The Bella Twins At MTV Movie Awards, The Neidharts On What They Didn’t Learn In High School

– WWE has added several new documentaries to its Peacock catalog, the 2016 feature Eric Bischoff: Sports Entertainment’s Most Controversial Figure and the 2017 documentary Diamond Dallas Page: Positively Living. The Holy Foley! reality series has also been included.

– In the newest video on their YouTube channel, the Bella Twins have some fun on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Here’s the description for the video:

Nikki and Brie are glammed up from head to toe when they walk down the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards! Follow them backstage as they get ready to present the award for Best Fight!

– Natalya and her sister Jennifer have once again joined forces for another video, with the focus on things that they didn’t learn in high school. You can watch the video below.