WWE News: Eric Bischoff On This Week’s After the Bell, Raquel Rodriguez Talks Smackdown Debut, Pat McAfee WrestleMania Week Video

– Eric Bischoff is the guest on this week’s episode of WWE After the Bell. You can check out the video below, described as follows:

“This week, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff sits down with Corey Graves in Dallas for WrestleMania 38 to remember his friend Scott Hall and discuss The Undertaker’s Hall of Fame induction and the current state of WWE.”

– WWE posted the following video of Raquel Rodriguez (the former Raquel Gonzalez) talking about making the jump from NXT to Smackdown:

– Pat McAfee’s latest YouTube video looks at his experience during WrestleMania week, where he battled Austin Theory and Vince McMahon on night two of the PPV: