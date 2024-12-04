wrestling / News

WWE News: Eric Bischoff Poses for Photo With Ethan Page, Top 10 NXT Moments

December 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Eric Bischoff 12-3-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Eric Bischoff took a photo with former NXT Champion Ethan Page last night at WWE NXT and shared it on social media. Eric Bischoff wrote in the caption, “Two dynamite dudes just hangin!”

– WWE Top 10 Showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week:

Eric Bischoff, Ethan Page, NXT, WWE

