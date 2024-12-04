– Eric Bischoff took a photo with former NXT Champion Ethan Page last night at WWE NXT and shared it on social media. Eric Bischoff wrote in the caption, “Two dynamite dudes just hangin!”

Two dynamite dudes just hangin! pic.twitter.com/uQXVdY1l76 — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) December 4, 2024

– WWE Top 10 Showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week: