WWE News: Eric Bischoff Selling Shirts Joking About His WWE Exit, CNN Looks at Stock Concerns, Stock Edges Down

– Eric Bischoff is having a little fun with his much-discussed WWE exit, and making a little money while he’s at it. Bischoff, who was released from WWE last week, posted to Twitter through his 83 Weeks podcast noting that he has some pretty good shirts for sale poking fun at his release:

When Life Hands You Lemons… Make L̶e̶m̶o̶n̶a̶d̶e̶ T-Shirts. Now Available at https://t.co/6FXzHEB7Zt pic.twitter.com/9CJdASFfb0 — 83 Weeks (@83Weeks) October 23, 2019

– CNN has a feature article looking at a few potential concerns about WWE’s stock in the coming months.

– In related news, WWE’s stock closed at $66.62 on Wednesday, down $0.13 (0.19%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.17% on the day.