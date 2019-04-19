wrestling / News

WWE News: Eric Young Comments on Move to Raw, Bonus Scene From This Week’s Miz & Mrs.

April 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eric Young WWE Smackdown

– Eric Young has made his first public comment about moving to Raw in the Superstar Shakeup. Young, who was moved to the Red brand as SAnitY found themselves split up, posted the following:

– USA Network released the following bonus scene from this week’s episode of Miz & Mrs.:

