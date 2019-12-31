WWE News: Identity of Opponent for Erick Rowan During Raw, Superstars Comment on Raw Wedding Angle, Viking Raiders Speak on Title Defense

– The local competitor defeated on Raw last night by Erick Rowan on Raw was Kip Stevens. Per The Local Competitor Twitter account, he last appeared on WWE TV in November, when he teamed with Kevin Tibbs against Heavy Machinery. You can also check out some video highlights from his match below.

– A number of WWE Superstars have commented on Raw’s already infamous wedding angle from last night. You can read comments from Montez Ford, Xavier Woods, Paige, and more below. Notably, Montez Ford wrote, “Lana kissed the black off of Bobby Lashley.”

– WWE released a backstage promo with The Viking Raiders commenting on their upcoming tag title defense next week against The Street Profits and The OC in a Triple Threat Match. You can check out that promo below.