WWE News: ESPN Battles WWE In Celtic Warrior Workouts, A Look At The Miz’s Awesome Year

– The latest edition of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts features an ESPN vs. WWE theme.

Here’s a synopsis: WWE Superstar Sheamus aka The Celtic Warrior here… Being a WWE Superstar permanently on the road, when requests come-in for media interviews, I try to fit them in with my schedule. So when Farbod Esnaashari requested an ESPN interview about Celtic Warrior Workouts, I requested we do it in the gym. During a workout. With the journalist in question as my workout partner. Farbod said yes.

So instead of just talking about the Brave Change movement we push on this channel, Farbod had to actually participate in the exercises taken from the Best of 2018. We’re talking exercises by Becky Lynch, Daniel Bryan, Sasha Banks, Carmella, Elias, and a few more. 2018 was most certainly about… Brave Change.

– WWE has posted a new video look at The Miz’s awesome 2018.