WWE News: Ethan Page Gets His Official NXT Title Sideplates, Raw Video Highlights
– Following his huge title win last Sunday at WWE NXT Heatwave, new NXT Champion Ethan Page had the new sideplates installed on his title belt. WWE released the video of his title belt getting the new plates, which you can view below:
🚨 NEW SIDE PLATES 🚨
Welcome to the era of @OfficialEGO. 😁 👈 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/uhY9dX13wj
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 8, 2024
