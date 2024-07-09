wrestling / News

WWE News: Ethan Page Gets His Official NXT Title Sideplates, Raw Video Highlights

July 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ethan Page WWE NXT Heatwave Image Credit: WWE

– Following his huge title win last Sunday at WWE NXT Heatwave, new NXT Champion Ethan Page had the new sideplates installed on his title belt. WWE released the video of his title belt getting the new plates, which you can view below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:















