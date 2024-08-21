wrestling / News
WWE News: Ethan Page Only Believes in ‘NX-Me,” Top 10 Raw Moments, Five Short-Lived Superstars
August 21, 2024
– WWE NXT Champion Ethan Page shared a new message earlier today, writing that he only believes in himself. He stated, “I only believe in NX-ME.” You can view that message and photo below:
I only believe in NX-ME pic.twitter.com/qbwf8qUhDR
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) August 21, 2024
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Raw moments for this week:
– WWE Playlist looked back at five short-lived Superstars:
