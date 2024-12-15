– At last night’s WWE NXT live event, Ethan Page lost to Dante Chen. Page then walked out of the building in disbelief and the camera man tried to talk to a steamed Page. Page then shoved the cameraman away. You can view that clip below:

– Stevie Turner got some cake in her face for her birthday:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 25 Most Shocking PLE Moments of 2024: