WWE News: Ethan Page Walks Out of Building Following Loss, Stevie Turner Gets a Birthday Cake in the Face, Most Shocking PLE Moments of 2024
December 15, 2024
– At last night’s WWE NXT live event, Ethan Page lost to Dante Chen. Page then walked out of the building in disbelief and the camera man tried to talk to a steamed Page. Page then shoved the cameraman away. You can view that clip below:
Something is going on with @OfficialEgo… #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ILpeY3Dt64
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 15, 2024
– Stevie Turner got some cake in her face for her birthday:
Happy Birthday, @StevieTurnerWWE! 🥳
You do really gotta stop having this happen though… 😂 @MrStoneWWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/p96tzFi0fG
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 15, 2024
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 25 Most Shocking PLE Moments of 2024:
