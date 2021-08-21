wrestling / News
WWE News: Eva Marie Highlights That She’s Undefeated at SummerSlam, More NXT UK Match Previews
– Ahead of her WWE SummerSlam match later today with Alexa Bliss, Eva Marie noted, “I am 1 of only 3 Female Superstars on the roster who are #UNDEFEATED at #SummerSlam … Winners Win #EvaLution #WWE” You can see her tweet below:
I am 1 of only 3 Female Superstars on the roster who are #UNDEFEATED at #SummerSlam … Winners Win #EvaLution #WWE@WWE @WWEonFOX @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/DNnmzBTu3r
— Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) August 21, 2021
– More preview videos are available for next week’s edition of NXT UK. Aoife Valkyrie will face Jinny in a No DQ match. Also, Oliver Carter faces Kenny Williams in an opening-round match for the NXT UK Heritage Cup No. 1 Contender Tournament. You can view those previews below:
