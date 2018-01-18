 

WWE News: Eva Marie Makes Vegan Tacos, Poll on Mixed Match Challenge Week 2, WWE Now on Rollins’ Raw Blackout

January 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eva Marie

– Eva Marie posted a new video to her YouTube channel making vegan tacos. You can see it below:

– WWE’s latest fan poll asks fans who will win the second week of the Mixed Match Challenge. As of now the results are:

The Miz and Asuka: 81%
Big E and Carmella: 19%

– Here is the latest WWE Now video, which features Cathy Kelley looking Seth Rollins bringing back the Blackout on Raw:

