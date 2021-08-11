wrestling / News

WWE News: Eva Marie Throws Out First Pitch at Giants Game, Latest Additions to Peacock,

August 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Eva Marie, Natalie Eva Marie

– WWE Superstar Eva Marie was at the MLB San Francisco Giants game yesterday. You can check out some photos and clip of Eva Marie at the game below:

PWInsider reports that Peacock has added the following content to the WWE library:

* The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer
* The IIconics Elimination Chamber 2019 interview
* The World’s Strongest Man: The Mark Henry Story
* Andre the Giant Coliseum Home Video
* WWF Grand Slams Coliseum Home Video
* Shawn Michaels Hits from the Heartbreak Kid Coliseum Home Video
* Talking Snack with Cathy Kelley
* WWE Roadblock
* WWE Slam City

– WWE Top 10 showcased last night’s Top 10 NXT Moments:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Eva Marie, WWE, WWE Top 10, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading