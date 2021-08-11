WWE News: Eva Marie Throws Out First Pitch at Giants Game, Latest Additions to Peacock,

– WWE Superstar Eva Marie was at the MLB San Francisco Giants game yesterday. You can check out some photos and clip of Eva Marie at the game below:

.@natalieevamarie threw out tonight's first pitch at Oracle Park 👋 pic.twitter.com/Fs3JpfK8v6 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 11, 2021

– PWInsider reports that Peacock has added the following content to the WWE library:

* The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer

* The IIconics Elimination Chamber 2019 interview

* The World’s Strongest Man: The Mark Henry Story

* Andre the Giant Coliseum Home Video

* WWF Grand Slams Coliseum Home Video

* Shawn Michaels Hits from the Heartbreak Kid Coliseum Home Video

* Talking Snack with Cathy Kelley

* WWE Roadblock

* WWE Slam City

– WWE Top 10 showcased last night’s Top 10 NXT Moments: