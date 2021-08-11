wrestling / News
WWE News: Eva Marie Throws Out First Pitch at Giants Game, Latest Additions to Peacock,
– WWE Superstar Eva Marie was at the MLB San Francisco Giants game yesterday. You can check out some photos and clip of Eva Marie at the game below:
The #EVALution arrived at @OracleParkSF Tuesday night as @natalieevamarie threw out the first pitch at the @SFGiants game. #ResilientSF pic.twitter.com/NZyncztzkx
— WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2021
.@natalieevamarie threw out tonight's first pitch at Oracle Park 👋 pic.twitter.com/Fs3JpfK8v6
— SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 11, 2021
– PWInsider reports that Peacock has added the following content to the WWE library:
* The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer
* The IIconics Elimination Chamber 2019 interview
* The World’s Strongest Man: The Mark Henry Story
* Andre the Giant Coliseum Home Video
* WWF Grand Slams Coliseum Home Video
* Shawn Michaels Hits from the Heartbreak Kid Coliseum Home Video
* Talking Snack with Cathy Kelley
* WWE Roadblock
* WWE Slam City
