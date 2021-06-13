wrestling / News
WWE News: Eva Marie Tweets on Her Raw Return, LA Knight Twitter Q&A
June 13, 2021
– As noted, Eva Marie will be making her return tomorrow night on Monday Night Raw. Eva Marie teased her upcoming WWE return on Twitter earlier today, which you can see below:
See you all tomorrow! 💨🚀🔥@WWE #WWERaw #EVALution #ALLEverything pic.twitter.com/iadOAS4aU7
— Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) June 13, 2021
– NXT Superstar LA Knight will be taking part in a Q&A session before NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Fans can tweet their questions with the hashtag “#LetLATalkToYa.”
— LA Knight (@LAKnightWWE) June 13, 2021
