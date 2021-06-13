wrestling / News

WWE News: Eva Marie Tweets on Her Raw Return, LA Knight Twitter Q&A

June 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Eva Marie Raw WWE

As noted, Eva Marie will be making her return tomorrow night on Monday Night Raw. Eva Marie teased her upcoming WWE return on Twitter earlier today, which you can see below:

– NXT Superstar LA Knight will be taking part in a Q&A session before NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Fans can tweet their questions with the hashtag “#LetLATalkToYa.”

