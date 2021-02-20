wrestling / News
WWE News: Event Shirt Released for Elimination Chamber, Vignette on WALTER’s Title Reign, Superstars Play Risk on UUDD
February 20, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Shop has the official event shirt available for WWE Elimination Chamber 2021. You can check it out below:
Gear up for #WWEChamber right now at #WWEShop! #WWE. https://t.co/kWT3D5GHMW pic.twitter.com/Gt08HAbSlL
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) February 19, 2021
– WWE released a vignette on WALTER and his NXT UK Championship reign that was featured on Thursday’s episode of NXT UK. You can view that clip below:
– UpUpDownDown released a video of WWE Superstars Xavier Woods, Mia Yim, Jessamyn Duke, Xavier Woods, and Cesaro playing Risk: