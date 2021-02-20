WWE News: Event Shirt Released for Elimination Chamber, Vignette on WALTER’s Title Reign, Superstars Play Risk on UUDD

– WWE Shop has the official event shirt available for WWE Elimination Chamber 2021. You can check it out below:

– WWE released a vignette on WALTER and his NXT UK Championship reign that was featured on Thursday’s episode of NXT UK. You can view that clip below:

– UpUpDownDown released a video of WWE Superstars Xavier Woods, Mia Yim, Jessamyn Duke, Xavier Woods, and Cesaro playing Risk:



