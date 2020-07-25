WWE News: Ever-Rise Upset Following 205 Live Loss, Full Ciampa vs. Black Match Video, Fabian Aichner on His Time as a Pro Skier

– WWE released a clip of Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel) after their team with Tehuti Miles lost a six-man tag match to Mansoor, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan on last night’s episode of 205 Live. You can view that clip below.

– WWE released a full match video featuring Tommaso Ciampa vs. Aleister Black from July 25, 2018 on NXT. That match video is available below.

– During a recent Swerve City Podcast, NXT UK Superstar Fabian Aichner discussed his history as a pro skier. You can check out that highlight clip below.