WWE News: Every Firefly Funhouse Episode Compiled, Lacey Evans Roasts Fans at Meet & Greet, UpUpDownDown Takes on Super Mario Maker 2

August 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt Raw Firefly Funhouse 6-17-19

– WWE has compiled all the Firefly Funhouse episodes into a single video. You can see the video below, which contains all of the episodes that have aired on WWE TV thus far:

– The latest UpUpDownDown features Zelina Vega, Jack Gallagher, Shelton Benjamin and more playing the hardest level in Super Mario Maker 2:

– Lacey Evans posted a video from a recent meet and greet where she roasted fans who came out to see her:

