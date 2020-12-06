WWE News: Every NXT WarGames Match Livestream, NXT Wrestle & Flow Showcaes Leon Ruff, Clip of Flatbush Zombies on Swerve City

– WWE is streaming every NXT WarGames match on the official WWE YouTube channel today. You can check out that livestream below:

– Josiah Williams released a Wrestle and Flow video for NXT North American champion Leon Ruff. Ruff defends his title in a Triple Threat match against Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano later today at NXT TakeOver: WarGames on the WWE Network. You can check out that video below.

– The Flatbush Zombies appeared on the Swerve City Podcast recently and talked about their biggest influences. That clip is available below.