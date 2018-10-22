Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Evolution Special Airing Tonight After Raw, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Hardy Halloween Special Airing on Sunday Night

October 22, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Evolution Battle Royal

– Following tonight’s WWE Raw the USA Network will air a Road to Evolution special. The special will also air Wednesday following Total Divas.

– The WWE Network will debut the Hardy House: Halloween special this Sunday following the Evolution PPV.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays….

* D’Lo Brown (48)
* Butch Miller (74)

