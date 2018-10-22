wrestling / News
WWE News: Evolution Special Airing Tonight After Raw, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Hardy Halloween Special Airing on Sunday Night
October 22, 2018 | Posted by
– Following tonight’s WWE Raw the USA Network will air a Road to Evolution special. The special will also air Wednesday following Total Divas.
– The WWE Network will debut the Hardy House: Halloween special this Sunday following the Evolution PPV.
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays….
* D’Lo Brown (48)
* Butch Miller (74)