wrestling / News
WWE News: Evolution of the WWE Title Design, Top 30 Greatest Title Changes
April 23, 2023 | Posted by
– In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the WWE Championship, a new video is out showcasing the evolution of the belt design:
What is the best #WWEChampionship design of all time? pic.twitter.com/56ytgxwgdo
— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2023
– A new special edition of WWE Top 10 today showcased the Top 10 Greatest Title changes:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Draft Graphic Reveals All Main Roster Superstars Who Are Eligible
- Jim Ross Recalls Trying To Sign RVD In 1997, RVD Refusing To Put Over Road Dogg
- Jeff Jarrett On If Hulk Hogan Tried To Hold Wrestlers Back In WCW, His History With Sid
- Bryan Danielson Thinks A Female Wrestler That Didn’t Shave Would Be ‘Interesting’