wrestling / News
WWE News: EVOLVE Star Appears on Raw, Highlights From Raw Tag Team Match
March 24, 2020 | Posted by
– EVOLVE star Leon Ruff appeared on tonight’s Raw, and video of it is online. You can see the clip below of Ruff losing to Aleister Black. The two previously faced off on Main Event last week:
– WWE also posted the highlights from the tag team match pitting Andrade & Angel Garza against Ricochet & Cedric Alexander:
