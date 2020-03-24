wrestling / News

WWE News: EVOLVE Star Appears on Raw, Highlights From Raw Tag Team Match

March 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Leon Ruff Aleister Black Raw

– EVOLVE star Leon Ruff appeared on tonight’s Raw, and video of it is online. You can see the clip below of Ruff losing to Aleister Black. The two previously faced off on Main Event last week:

– WWE also posted the highlights from the tag team match pitting Andrade & Angel Garza against Ricochet & Cedric Alexander:

