WWE News: Exclusive Glow-in-the-Dark The Undertaker Funko Pop, Preview for Zelina Vega on Chasing Glory, Full Big Show vs. Mark Henry Survivor Series Match

– With WWE celebrating 30 years of The Undertaker, WWE Shop now has an exclusive Glow-in-the-Dark Funko POP Vinyl for The Undertaker. It’s available for preorder for $15.99 HERE.

– Lilian Garcia released a preview for Zelina Vega on Chasing Glory. The episode is available now on the free version of the WWE Network. That episode can be viewed HERE. You can check out that clip below:

– WWE released a full match video with Mark Henry vs. Big Show from Survivor Series 2011 for the World Heavyweight Championship. You can check out that full match video below: