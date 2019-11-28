wrestling / News
WWE News: Extra Clip From Undertaker On Broken Skull Sessions, New Bray Wyatt Merchandise, Heavy Machinery Tour Chicago
November 28, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released an extra clip from the first episode of Broken Skull Sessions, with the Undertaker talking about Bruiser Brody.
– WWE Shop has new Bray Wyatt merchandise, including a replica lantern and a black and white graphic t-shirt.
– WWE has posted a new clip of Heavy Machinery taking WWE travel package purchasers on a food tour in Chicago.
