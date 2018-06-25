WWE News: Extreme Rules Main Event Changed on Raw, Promo For This Week’s Smackdown

– Kurt Angle announced a big change for the main event of Extreme Rules on this week’s episode of Raw. In the opening segment of the episode, Angle announced that the planned multi-man match to determine the #1 contender to Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship was cancelled due to a “snag” in negotiating contract details with Lesnar for the match.

Angle also said that Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley’s status for the PPV are under review. The two were announced for the multi-man match previously. You can see video of the segment below.

– Here is a promo for this week’s episode of Smackdown, which airs Tuesday on USA Network. Jeff Hardy will defend the US Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura on the episode.