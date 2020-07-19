wrestling / News

WWE News: Extreme Rules Watch Along Livestream, Big E Set for The Bump, Tegan Nox Artwork on Canvas 2 Canvas

July 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The Horror Show at Extreme Rules Watch Along debuts later tonight at 7:00 pm EST from WWE. You can watch the event livestream in the player below. Tonight’s show will feature appearances by NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Lita, Bubba Dudley, JBL, and Mick Foley.

– Smackdown tag team champion Big E will be a guest on this week’s episode of The Bump. You can view that announcement below.

– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video today featuring some new Tegan Nox artwork. You can check out that video below.

