wrestling / News

WWE News: Fabian Aichner Makes NXT UK Debut, Heath Slater Apologizes to Rhyno, Stock Down

December 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Fabian Aichner

– EVOLVE Champion Fabian Aichner made his NXT UK debut on Wednesday’s episode, defeating Mark Andrews in a singles match. You can see video below from the match, as well as one of Aichner reacting to his win. Aichner said he’s here to take the NXT UK stars out of their comfort zone:

– WWE’s stock closed at $71.56 on Tuesday. That’s down $2.03 (2.76%) from yesterday’s closing price. The market as a whole was off 3.1% from yesterday.

– Heath Slater replied to a post from Baron Corbin about Rhyno being fired on this week’s Raw. Slater said that Rhyno’s firing was Corbin’s fault and apologized to his former tag team partner for being the person to send him into retirement:

