wrestling / News
WWE News: Fan Kisses Undertaker At Public Appearance, Beth Phoenix Turns 38, WWE Lists Top 5 Starrcade Moments
– The Undertaker made an appearance at the Frank and Son’s Collectible Convention where he met with a female fan that was so taken with him that she had to give him a kiss on the cheek. The two then posed for photos and she expressed her happiness with meeting him.
– Beth Phoenix turned 38 years old today.
Happy Birthday to @WWE Hall of Famer @TheBethPhoenix! pic.twitter.com/obmXAGqLwK
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 24, 2018
– WWE has listed the top five Starrcade moments before their own Starrcade event later today. They include:
* Kevin Nash beats Goldberg – 1998
* Ric Flair defeats Vader – 1993
* Jim Cornette falls in the Skywalkers match – 1986
* Sting wins the WCW World Heavyweight Title from Hulk Hogan – 1997
* Dusty Rhodes beats Ric Flair – 1985