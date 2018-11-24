Quantcast

 

WWE News: Fan Kisses Undertaker At Public Appearance, Beth Phoenix Turns 38, WWE Lists Top 5 Starrcade Moments

November 24, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Undertaker WWE Raw

– The Undertaker made an appearance at the Frank and Son’s Collectible Convention where he met with a female fan that was so taken with him that she had to give him a kiss on the cheek. The two then posed for photos and she expressed her happiness with meeting him.

– Beth Phoenix turned 38 years old today.

Happy birthday to #TheGlamazon, @thebethphoenix!

– WWE has listed the top five Starrcade moments before their own Starrcade event later today. They include:

* Kevin Nash beats Goldberg – 1998
* Ric Flair defeats Vader – 1993
* Jim Cornette falls in the Skywalkers match – 1986
* Sting wins the WCW World Heavyweight Title from Hulk Hogan – 1997
* Dusty Rhodes beats Ric Flair – 1985

