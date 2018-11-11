wrestling / News
WWE News: Fan Survey Gauges Survivor Series Match Interest, BMX Star Backstage at WWE UK Show
November 11, 2018
– WWE has posted a new fan survey gauging fan interest in the matches at next weekend’s Survivor Series PPV. You can participate in the survey here, which asks about each match and lists five interest levels from “Not At All Interested” to “Extremely Interested.”
– The WWE UK Twitter account posted the following picture of Nitro Circus’ Ryan Williams backstage at WWE’s London event from their UK tour:
The #NewDay welcomed @TheRWilly from @NitroCircus backstage at #WWELondon to learn some skills… how’d you do @TrueKofi, @XavierWoodsPhD, @WWEBigE? Don’t miss #NitroCircus in Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester & London later this month! pic.twitter.com/OOkI8lQnHj
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) November 8, 2018