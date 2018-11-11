Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Fan Survey Gauges Survivor Series Match Interest, BMX Star Backstage at WWE UK Show

November 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar AJ Styles WWE Survivor Series

– WWE has posted a new fan survey gauging fan interest in the matches at next weekend’s Survivor Series PPV. You can participate in the survey here, which asks about each match and lists five interest levels from “Not At All Interested” to “Extremely Interested.”

– The WWE UK Twitter account posted the following picture of Nitro Circus’ Ryan Williams backstage at WWE’s London event from their UK tour:

article topics :

Survivor Series, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading