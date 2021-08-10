WWE News: Fan Vote on Most Iconic Gear for John Cena, Hit Row Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas, More Raw Video Highlights

– Per WWE.com, fans can now vote to determine which of the iconic gear for John Cena is the best of his WWE career. You can check out all the details on the John Cena gear tournament below:

Vote to determine the most legendary look of John Cena’s career

The time is now… to determine the most legendary look of John Cena’s career!

Beginning today on WWE Network’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, you can vote to determine which iconic gear of The Cenation Leader is the absolute best of his nearly two decade WWE career.

Every style, every color and every catchphrase is represented, from his time rocking various sports jerseys as the Dr. of Thuganomics to Cena’s three keys of hustle, loyalty and respect, to his always-in-style motto of “Never Give Up.” The tough choices abound for the WWE Universe in this 16-entry tournament.

Head to WWE Network’s social media channels now to vote in the first round, and check back for daily updates on which looks advance, culminating with the announcement of John Cena’s most legendary gear on Friday, August 20!