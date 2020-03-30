wrestling / News

WWE News: Fans Asked To Send In Spinaroonie Videos, Asuka Picks Weeds, Xavier Woods Plays Galactic Wrestling

March 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Booker T Reality of Wrestling

– WWE and FOX have asked fans to send in videos of themselves performing Booker T’s ‘Spinaroonie’, which will then be featured on the next WWE Backstage.

– Asuka has posted a new video to Youtube which features her picking weeds, in order to avoid a $1,000 fine.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods playing the game Galactic Wrestling.

