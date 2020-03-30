wrestling / News
WWE News: Fans Asked To Send In Spinaroonie Videos, Asuka Picks Weeds, Xavier Woods Plays Galactic Wrestling
– WWE and FOX have asked fans to send in videos of themselves performing Booker T’s ‘Spinaroonie’, which will then be featured on the next WWE Backstage.
Ever wanted to show @BookerT5x your best “Spin-A-Roonie” impersonation? Tuesday is your chance!
Submit your clips below so Booker T himself can check them out. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/ttVx7eIK1w
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 30, 2020
– Asuka has posted a new video to Youtube which features her picking weeds, in order to avoid a $1,000 fine.
– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods playing the game Galactic Wrestling.
