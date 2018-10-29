WWE News: Fans Boo WWE Crown Jewel Promos at Evolution, Update on World Cup Brackets, Kickoff Show Confirmed

– During last night’s WWE Evolution PPV, fans were booing when WWE aired promos for Friday’s WWE Crown Jewel event.

– There will be a kickoff show for Crown Jewel at 11AM Friday, with the PPV scheduled to air from noon ET to 4PM ET.

– WWE has announced that they will reveal the brackets for the World Cup tournament on this week’s Raw and Smackdown. It has been reported that John Cena will not be working the event, we should know for sure during Raw tonight.