WWE News: Fans Booed NXT At Smackdown Taping Last Night, Edge Got Emotional Before His Match, Identity Of One the EMTs In Edge-Rollins Segment
– During last night’s taping of Smackdown at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the fans in attendance booed an ad for the ‘new’ NXT, promoting that changes were coming on September 14. You can see clips of the crowd voicing their opinions below.
Did not expect #NXT to get boos here when they showed it #SmackDown #msg #wrestlingcommunity pic.twitter.com/uQht2Bk61L
— Julian Cannon, The Writer 🗒📸 @NYCC 2021 (@julianexcalibur) September 11, 2021
– Edge got emotional wrestling in the Garden for his first time in over a decade last night, as PWinsider reports during the commercial break as he made his entrance, he got down to the ground and kissed the mat.
– PWInsider also noted that Aaron Rourke of WrestlePro was one of the wrestlers used as EMTs in the injury angle with Edge. Other independent stars backstage include former Impact wrestler Kevin Matthews, and OVW wrestlers The Tate Twins, who were previously Dalton Castle’s Boys in ROH.
