WWE News: Fans Invited for Live Virtual Audience for NXT, Full Video for New Day Feel the Power Tribute to Brodie Lee

– PWInsider has an update on WWE inviting fans to be part of the virtual audience for NXT. WWE is reportedly sending invitations to fans who have previously been part of the virtual audience experience in order to sign up for tomorrow’s episode of NXT on USA Network.

According to PWInsider, since WWE converted the Performance Center to the Capitol Wrestling Center for NXT, the company was using archived material from past episodes of Raw, SmackDown and pay-per-view events for the video screens. This appears to be the first time WWE is using live fan reactions for NXT since the change.

– The full video version of the New Day: Feel the Power tribute episode to Brodie Lee, aka Jon Huber, is now available on YouTube/ You can check out the complete version below: