WWE News: Fans Reveal Their Favorite NXT Stars, XFL Video on Jerimiah Spicer

October 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The WWE Performance Center posted a new video with fans discussing their favorite NXT stars. You can see the video below:

– The latest XFL “Monday Motivation” video looks at Jerimiah Spicer being drafted by the Los Angeles Wildcats:

