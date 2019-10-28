wrestling / News
WWE News: Fans Reveal Their Favorite NXT Stars, XFL Video on Jerimiah Spicer
October 28, 2019 | Posted by
– The WWE Performance Center posted a new video with fans discussing their favorite NXT stars. You can see the video below:
– The latest XFL “Monday Motivation” video looks at Jerimiah Spicer being drafted by the Los Angeles Wildcats:
