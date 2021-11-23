wrestling / News

WWE News: Fans Sing Happy Birthday to Randy Orton’s Daughter, Carmella & Zelina Vega Have First Photoshoot as Champs, Raw Video Highlights

November 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Riddle RK-Bro

As noted, following last night’s dark main event after WWE Raw went off the air, Randy Orton got on the microphone ot sing a happy birthday to his daughter Brooklyn. Some footage of the moment was released by BT Sport, which you can view below:

– Also on Raw, Carmella and Zelina Vega defeated Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH to capture the WWE women’s tag team titles. WWE released a video of their first photoshoot as champions:

– The following video highlights are now available for last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw:

















More Trending Stories

article topics :

Randy Orton, RAW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading