WWE News: Fans Sing Happy Birthday to Randy Orton’s Daughter, Carmella & Zelina Vega Have First Photoshoot as Champs, Raw Video Highlights
– As noted, following last night’s dark main event after WWE Raw went off the air, Randy Orton got on the microphone ot sing a happy birthday to his daughter Brooklyn. Some footage of the moment was released by BT Sport, which you can view below:
– Also on Raw, Carmella and Zelina Vega defeated Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH to capture the WWE women’s tag team titles. WWE released a video of their first photoshoot as champions:
– The following video highlights are now available for last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw:
