– WWE is streaming a Fastlane matchup marathon ahead of tonight’s event:

Experience a collection of earth-shattering matchups from past WWE Fastlane events as well as matches involving Superstars gearing up for showdowns at Saturday’s explosive PLE, featuring the likes of World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Charlotte Flair, John Cena, Becky Lynch and more.

– Tyler Breeze is hosting a Fanatics livestream later tonight at 2:15 pm EST with Bayley. They will be shopping for exclusive memorabilia and having some big giveaways ahead of Fastlane:

🚨Step into the Ring: The VERY FIRST @WWE livestream on @fanaticslive is today, at 2:15 ET🚨 Join @MmmGorgeous and @itsBayleyWWE to shop for exclusive memorabilia and get in on some EPIC giveaways before Fastlane tonight. Jump in here: https://t.co/wVImgzV0Sw pic.twitter.com/Yyc0A9VYy7 — Fanatics Live (@fanaticslive) October 7, 2023

– FOX Sports showcased last night’s SmackDown in Three Minutes: