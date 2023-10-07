wrestling / News

WWE News: Fastlane Marathon, Tyler Breeze Hosting Fanatics Livestream With Bayley, SmackDown in Three Mintues

October 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Fastlane Image Credit: WWE

– WWE is streaming a Fastlane matchup marathon ahead of tonight’s event:

Experience a collection of earth-shattering matchups from past WWE Fastlane events as well as matches involving Superstars gearing up for showdowns at Saturday’s explosive PLE, featuring the likes of World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Charlotte Flair, John Cena, Becky Lynch and more.

– Tyler Breeze is hosting a Fanatics livestream later tonight at 2:15 pm EST with Bayley. They will be shopping for exclusive memorabilia and having some big giveaways ahead of Fastlane:

– FOX Sports showcased last night’s SmackDown in Three Minutes:

