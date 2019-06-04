wrestling / News

WWE News: Final Moments of Undertaker Promo, Braun Strowman Faces Bobby Lashley After Raw Ends

June 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted the final bit of the Undertaker’s promo that got cut off on Raw. You can see the video below, which basically has Undertaker tell Goldberg he’ll rest in peace and then leave.

– In addition, as you can see in the pic below, Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley in the post-show dark match:

Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, Undertaker, Jeremy Thomas

