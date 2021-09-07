wrestling / News

WWE News: Finn Balor Answers Rapid Fire Questions, The Largest Arcade on UUDD, Molly Holly Turns 44

September 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown FInn Balor

– Finn Balor answered rapid fire questions for WWE AL AN this week:

– Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston checked out the largest video game arcade in the USA on UpUpDownDown:

– WWE Producer and Hall of Famer Molly Holly turns 44 years old today. The Bump wished her a happy birthday which you can see below:

