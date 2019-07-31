wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor Appearing on FOX Sports 1 Tonight, UpUpDownDown Plays Batman: The Telltale Series
July 31, 2019
– Finn Balor is set to appear on tonight’s FOX Sports 1 coverage of Major League Soccer. The network announced the appearance earlier today. Balor has been off WWE TV due to illness.
.@WWE Superstar @FinnBalor joins FOX Sports’ #MLSAllStar pregame show tonight live from Orlando, FL
📺: 7:30 PM ET on @FS1 pic.twitter.com/lBaOp8w0SU
— FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) July 31, 2019
– The latest UpUpDownDown Plays video is online, with Xavier Woods continuing his Batman: The Telltale Series gameplay:
