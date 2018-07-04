wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor & Baron Corbin Feud on Twitter, Seth Rollins Appearance on Saturday, Barry Windham Celebrates a Birthday
– Finn Balor & Baron Corbin have taken their Monday Night Raw feud to social media…
I gave you the opportunity to apologize. And you proved everything I knew about you.
You’re a coward.
You’re a cheat.
You’re a problem.
I’ll make sure we fix that.@FinnBalor #Raw
— Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 3, 2018
You sound like that Meredith Brooks song….
you know the one I’m taking about ??
‘B*tch’ https://t.co/SiHXjnY888
— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) July 3, 2018
Big words from a small man. Just remember that you and your “club” are on MY show now. Remember who you’re talking to tough guy. #TheLaw https://t.co/VSWj07Uzpj
— Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 4, 2018
– On Saturday, Seth Rollins will be appearing at iPlay America in Freehold, NJ from 11AM to 2PM.
– Barry Windham turns 58 years old today.