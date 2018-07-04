WWE News: Finn Balor & Baron Corbin Feud on Twitter, Seth Rollins Appearance on Saturday, Barry Windham Celebrates a Birthday

– Finn Balor & Baron Corbin have taken their Monday Night Raw feud to social media…

I gave you the opportunity to apologize. And you proved everything I knew about you.

You’re a coward.

You’re a cheat.

You’re a problem.

I’ll make sure we fix that.@FinnBalor #Raw — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 3, 2018

You sound like that Meredith Brooks song….

you know the one I’m taking about ??

‘B*tch’ https://t.co/SiHXjnY888 — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) July 3, 2018

Big words from a small man. Just remember that you and your “club” are on MY show now. Remember who you’re talking to tough guy. #TheLaw https://t.co/VSWj07Uzpj — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 4, 2018

– On Saturday, Seth Rollins will be appearing at iPlay America in Freehold, NJ from 11AM to 2PM.

– Barry Windham turns 58 years old today.