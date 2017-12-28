WWE News: Finn Balor Battles Footballer in Joke Battle, Charlotte Shares Fox News Video, John Cena Hypes Mixed Match Challenge

– The Tottenham Hotspur football club posted video of Finn Balor battling midfielder Mousa Dembele in a joke battle. You can see the video below:

– Charlotte Flair posted to Twitter sharing a Fox News piece about her and Ric Flair’s Second Nature book, saying the piece “overwhelmed” her:

Overwhelmed. What an incredible piece by @Credo you really told my story and message to the world! Thank you! #SecondNature “Find something you are passionate about and your world can change.” 🖤 https://t.co/GGbWTDm0sg — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 22, 2017

– John Cena posted to Twitter hyping the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, which you can see below: