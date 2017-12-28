wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor Battles Footballer in Joke Battle, Charlotte Shares Fox News Video, John Cena Hypes Mixed Match Challenge
– The Tottenham Hotspur football club posted video of Finn Balor battling midfielder Mousa Dembele in a joke battle. You can see the video below:
– Charlotte Flair posted to Twitter sharing a Fox News piece about her and Ric Flair’s Second Nature book, saying the piece “overwhelmed” her:
Overwhelmed. What an incredible piece by @Credo you really told my story and message to the world! Thank you! #SecondNature “Find something you are passionate about and your world can change.” 🖤 https://t.co/GGbWTDm0sg
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 22, 2017
– John Cena posted to Twitter hyping the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, which you can see below:
The @WWE continues to evolve and provide new ways for stars to be born. Excited to see #WWEMMC LIVE on Facebook Watch on January 16th. pic.twitter.com/O77FpWSbgm
— John Cena (@JohnCena) December 28, 2017