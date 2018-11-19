Quantcast

 

WWE News: Finn Balor Comments on Survivor Series Slip, NXT Stars Get Scanned For Action Figures

November 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor WWE Raw 31218

– Finn Balor posted to Twitter to comment on his slip during the men’s elimination match at Survivor Series. Balor, who went for a stomp on The Miz only to slip and fall on top of him, posted to Twitter noting that he “[isn’t] wearing these shoes again” and also expressed dissatisfaction with wrestling in a shirt:

– The WWE Performance Center video posted the first two episodes of their “3D-Scanning Superstars” series, showing NXT stars getting scanned for their Mattel action figures:

