WWE News: Finn Balor Congratulates Curt Hawkins On Losing Streak, Shawn Michaels Set For Facebook Live Tonight, Fans Polled On John Cena,

– CageMatch.net revealed that Curt Hawkins has lost his last 100 matches in WWE, going all the way back to November 9, 2016. Finn Balor found out about the “achievement” and congratulated him for it. He wrote:

Congratulations to @TheCurtHawkins on his 100 match loosing streak pic.twitter.com/0uhpGeLE3s — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) July 29, 2017

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans which brand they want John Cena to sign an exclusive contract to. At this time, 42% voted for Smackdown, 37% voted for RAW and 22% voted for NXT.

– Shawn Michaels will be interviewed by Kayla Braxton on Facebook Live tonight at 7:30 PM ET. HBK is traveling with the NXT brand and will talk about mentoring the superstars.