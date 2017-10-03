WWE News: Finn Balor Faces Bray Wyatt After Raw, Hawkins Says He’s Not Medically Clared, Video of Las Vegas Tribute

– Finn Balor battled Bray Wyatt in the dark match of tonight’s Raw. You can see pics below of the segment per Wrestling Inc. Balor beat Wyatt with the Coup de Grace:

Bray Wyatt is out for the dark match #raw pic.twitter.com/nf2wD2alTm — Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) October 3, 2017

Finn Baylor gets the win with the coup de gras pic.twitter.com/WUKTgD1mUk — Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) October 3, 2017

– Curt Hawkins posted on Twitter, noting that he couldn’t compete due to the injuries he suffered at Braun Strowman’s hands last week on Raw. This is probably a storyline of course, as it hasn’t been announced in the non-kayfabe way on WWE.com as many others have been. That said, it isn’t confirmed either way yet.

Due to the injuries I sustained at the hands of @BraunStrowman last week I'm not medically cleared for participation on tonight's #RAW — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) October 3, 2017

– Here is video of the opening sequence on Raw, with the roster paying tribute to the Las Vegas shooting victims: