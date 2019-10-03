WWE News: Finn Balor Gets a New Tattoo, Drew Gulak to Usher in New Era, Xavier Woods Plays More Phoenix Wright

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Finn Balor and his wife got matching tattoo earlier this summer. It looks like Balor got another tattoo as seen when he returned last night on NXT on USA Network. You can check out a screen image of a Twitter user pointing out his new ink below.

– Following WWE announcing that Drew Gulak will defend the Cruiserweight title against Lio Rush on NXT on USA Network next week, Gulak wrote the following message on his Twitter account.

I will usher in a new era for the #cruiserweight division with PAIN and PUNISHMENT. it begins next wednesday live at #nxtonusa. I have withstood the test of TIME. in WAR survival is the key. CHANGE is the rule. and I am the LAW!

I will usher in a new era for the #cruiserweight division with PAIN and PUNISHMENT. it begins next wednesday live at #nxtonusa. i have withstood the test of TIME. in WAR survival is the key. CHANGE is the rule. and i am the LAW! https://t.co/D9HIIyFXbl — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) October 3, 2019

– Xavier Woods played more Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney today on UpUpDownDown. You can check out his latest Let’s Play video below.