WWE News: Finn Balor Kicks Around A Soccer Ball, WWE Reveals Top 5 Mystery Attackers

– WWE has posted a video of Finn Balor and Alexa Bliss visiting the AS Roma practice grounds in Rome, Italy.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top five mystery attackers. They include:

5. Natalya attacking Nikki Bella

4. Johnny Gargano attacking Aleister Black

3. Mickie James as La Luchadora

2. Triple H attacking Shawn Michaels

1. Rikishi running over Stone Cold Steve Austin