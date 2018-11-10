Quantcast

 

WWE News: Finn Balor Kicks Around A Soccer Ball, WWE Reveals Top 5 Mystery Attackers

November 10, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has posted a video of Finn Balor and Alexa Bliss visiting the AS Roma practice grounds in Rome, Italy.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top five mystery attackers. They include:

5. Natalya attacking Nikki Bella
4. Johnny Gargano attacking Aleister Black
3. Mickie James as La Luchadora
2. Triple H attacking Shawn Michaels
1. Rikishi running over Stone Cold Steve Austin

